Dallas Help For Harvey

Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

DONATIONS

Those looking to donate resources, Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) member Trusted World will be taking donations. Clothing in good condition, toiletries and hygiene products, and non-perishable foods will be accepted. The Trusted World drop off location will be 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248. The donations center will be open daily 3 - 8 p.m., until further notice. 


Needed Items:

  • new underwear
  • new socks
  • new warmups for men, women, children and infants
  • pillows, pillow cases and blankets
  • flip flops for showers
  • towels and wash cloths
  • toiletries/hygiene products
  • baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers
  • Graco Pack n’ Plays for babies to sleep in

Donate

The quickest way to provide immediate assistance is by making a financial gift. 


To donate to the Red Cross:

  • Text ‘HARVEY’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation
  • Call 1-800-RED CROSS
  • Online at redcross.org

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

  Those interested in volunteering can apply here.

SHELTER LOCATIONS

Anyone traveling to DFW from the Southern Texas Coast needing information on shelters, please call 211.   

HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF FUND

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.  

TRUSTED WORLD DROP OFF LOCATION

