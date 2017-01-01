Dallas Help For Harvey

Those looking to donate resources, Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) member Trusted World will be taking donations. Clothing in good condition, toiletries and hygiene products, and non-perishable foods will be accepted. The Trusted World drop off location will be 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248. The donations center will be open daily 3 - 8 p.m., until further notice.
The quickest way to provide immediate assistance is by making a financial gift.
To donate to the Red Cross:
Anyone traveling to DFW from the Southern Texas Coast needing information on shelters, please call 211.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations. The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
